Northside High School Turns Volunteering Into A Celebration

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Over 15,000 wreaths were gathered from the Fort Smith National Cemetery Tuesday (Jan. 7) morning.

The volunteers who picked up and repacked the wreaths know how to volunteer and have fun doing it.

After three hours of hard work, students from Northside High School had a party of their own in the Fort Smith Convention Center.

"We try to let them work hard and play hard. We focus on academics and physical fitness, but we always tell them that if you come out here and work real hard that we'll give you some time to have fun as well," said Steve Lowdermilk, Northside's Senior Army Junior ROTC Instructor.

The students gathered to volunteer as this was their Service Learning Project through Northside's curriculum.

After three hours work, administration turned up the music and let the kids dance and sing until they were tuckered out for the day.

Students say, "we are one big family, we help people come out of their shells and have fun with each other."