Springdale Warehouse Fire Out After 11 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The warehouse fire in Springdale that burned for 11 days is out, according to Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin.

The building on Randall Wobbe Lane went up in flames on December 27. Irwin said the fire was finally out on Monday, January 6.

Firefighters have not been able to get inside the warehouse to investigate the cause of the fire due to the building being structurally unsafe.

One firefighter was injured while trying to put out the flames after debris fell on him.

The building was used to store Styrofoam containers and other items.