Springdale Warehouse Fire Out After 11 Days

Posted 3:34 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:35PM, January 7, 2020

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The warehouse fire in Springdale that burned for 11 days is out, according to Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin.

The building on Randall Wobbe Lane went up in flames on December 27. Irwin said the fire was finally out on Monday, January 6.

Firefighters have not been able to get inside the warehouse to investigate the cause of the fire due to the building being structurally unsafe.

One firefighter was injured while trying to put out the flames after debris fell on him.

The building was used to store Styrofoam containers and other items.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.