Walmart Searching For Local Artists To Draw Murals In Stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart is looking for artists from about 1,000 store communities across the country to show their city pride by designing a mural to be hung within their local store.

It’s all part of the Community Mural Program, part of Walmart Rise, a project that aims to make our stores the heart of their communities.

The program is open to artists of all ages, skill levels and experiences, including art students and art organizations.

Artists are encouraged to submit their designs per store on walmartmurals.com for consideration.

Once a piece of art is chosen for an in-store mural, it will be digitally transferred onto a large cling and hung in a prominent, pre-selected location within the store.

The artist of the selected work will receive a $300 stipend.

Submission deadlines for these stores are scheduled for December 2019 or January 2020.

For more information or to submit your own art for consideration, click here.