Warm Tuesday With Storms Later This Week

Warm and sunny weather continues Tuesday with highs in the 50s. West winds will increase up to 10 MPH this afternoon. Sunshine lasts for Wednesday before rain, storms, and a wintry mix arrives for the rest of the week.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUESDAY WARMTH

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

ACTIVE LATE WEEK

Rain, storms, wintry weather... it's all possible as we wrap up the first full week of 2020.

Clouds and showers will return by Thursday with active weather lasting until Saturday evening.

Storms: Best chance Friday afternoon/evening

Wintry Weather: Best chance midday Saturday