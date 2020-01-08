× Dungee Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chelsea Dungee was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, announced today. The list is comprised of student-athletes who are still in the running for college basketball’s most prestigious honor.

Dungee has been magnificent for the Razorbacks so far this season, leading the team’s potent offense with 19.7 points per game, the 19th-best mark in the NCAA. The redshirt junior guard recently scored her 1,000th point in the Red & White, needing just 49 career games to get there. Dungee averaged 20.4 points per game over those 49 contests, which would be the highest scoring average in program history.

The Sapulpa, Okla., native has scored 20+ in eight of Arkansas’ 15 games so far this season, and dropped her seventh 30-piece in the Red & White earlier this season against Kansas State. She continues to use her ability to get to the line to generate points, as Dungee is currently fourth in the NCAA in free throws made and sixth in attempts. Additionally, Dungee’s 19.5 points per game in SEC only games is tied for the sixth-best average in the conference.