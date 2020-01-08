Fayetteville Man Sentenced To More Than Eight Years In Prison For Trafficking Meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison on drug and weapon charges.

According to a press release, 59-year-old James Blair was sentenced to eight and a half years followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.

In April of 2019, detectives began investigating Blair for trafficking meth in Fayetteville.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Blair would be traveling to the Tulsa, Oklahoma area to re-supply his meth stash.

On May 12, 2019, Blair returned to Fayetteville from Tulsa and was stopped by detectives.

During the traffic stop, detectives found a firearm on Blair and after searching the vehicle, they found a “distribution amount” of meth on the floorboard.

The DEA laboratory confirmed that there was 182 grams of methamphetamine in Blair’s vehicle.

Blair was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and pleaded guilty in September of 2019.