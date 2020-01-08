Fayetteville Police Investigating After Attempted Robbery Leaves One Injured

Posted 4:51 am, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 04:50AM, January 8, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A person has been shot after an attempted robbery this morning (Jan. 8).

Fayetteville police report a man was shot twice at the North Creekside Apartments on the corner of Leverett Avenue and Sycamore Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police responded to a robbery call around 1 a.m. and witnesses told them someone had been shot.

Police say the investigation is ongoing; they have leads and people of interest and are still talking to witnesses.

There is currently no threat to the public.

Stay with 5NEWS for new information.

