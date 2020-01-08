Fayetteville To Host ‘Frozen Toes 5K & 15K Trail Run’ On Kessler Mountain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off 2020 with a trail run on Kessler Mountain.

The Frozen Toes 5K and 15K Trail Run will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Runners should arrive between 7:45-8:45 a.m. to pick up their race packets. Both races will start at 9 a.m.

The Parks and Rec. Department says this event is perfect for runner looking to transition to a longer distance trail race or for those who want to race on a trail for the first time.

There will be post-race events that include awards, prizes and hot soup for participants.

City staff will be marking the course on Friday, Jan. 17. Trail users should note that the trail system on Kessler Mountain will be in use for the race on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to -12:30 p.m. The trails will be open to the public outside of that time.

The registration fee is $30 and includes chip timing, custom logo socks, finisher medals, post-race soup and downloadable race photos. Register online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation.

Prizes will be awarded to the overall top three male and female finishers and to the top male and female finishers in each age group. (<14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-49, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, >70).