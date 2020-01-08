OKC Thunder To Provide Free Admission To OKC National Memorial & Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — With the 25th anniversary of the bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building approaching in April, the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team is giving back to fans with a special gift.

The team will be offering free admission to visitors at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum for one day every month in 2020.

Visitors can receive free admission on the 25th day of every month. On these days, attendees at the museum will also receive a card from the Thunder with information regarding the symbolic elements of the new uniform as well as a Thunder wristband.

Players will wear the new City Edition uniform a total of at least 10 times throughout the remainder of the season beginning Jan. 9 vs. Houston. Additional dates include Feb. 9 vs. Boston, Feb. 21 vs. Denver, March 6 at New York, March 15 at Washington, March 26 vs. Charlotte, April 1 vs. Phoenix, April 7 vs. Brooklyn, April 10 vs. New York and April 13 vs. Utah.

The uniform further highlights the partnership with the Memorial and honors the 168 victims, the survivors, the brave first responders and the resilience of Oklahoma City.

The limited-edition City Edition jerseys featuring the bronze Gates of Time are currently being sold at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and through the team’s retail website at okcthunder.com/shop.

“Being able to provide admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a direct way that we can assist with furthering the museum’s focus on education, reflection and healing,” said Thunder vice president of Community Relations, Christine Berney. “Our hope is that these days will bring in guests who may not otherwise have the chance to visit the grounds and museum, and that they learn something new to share with their community.”

Additionally, the Thunder has designed a new, permanent exhibit, which will emphasize and highlight examples of the Oklahoma Standard and provide valuable learning tools to deliver that message to local, national and global audiences.

“We are thankful for the Thunder’s partnership and continuing support of the Memorial’s mission,” said Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Executive Director, Kari Watkins. “Providing a free admission day each month, gives us another opportunity to share this uniquely Oklahoma story and for all to Look Back and Think Forward during this 25th anniversary year.”