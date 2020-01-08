Perspective On Australian Wildfires: How Much Of Arkansas Would Be Burned?

While some recent rain has helped curb some of the wildfires in Australia, more acres continue to go up in flames. As of January 7th, roughly 18 million acres are estimated to have been burned in Australia. That’s equal to 28,125 square miles. But how big is that? Here’s how many counties would be burned up in Arkansas:

Imagine driving from Bentonville to Little Rock and every mile you saw was burned to a crisp. These fires are much larger than this year’s fires in the Amazon and California.

-5NEWS Weather