Sexual Assault Reported At UA Little Rock Wednesday Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the spokesperson for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the victim reported being sexually assaulted just after 5 p.m. this evening in Stabler Hall.

Students at the university were made aware through a text alert system and through email, which stated:

“At approximately 5:20 p.m. a sexual assault occurred in the women’s restroom of Stabler Hall. Suspect left in unknown direction. University police are investigating.”

There has been no information released at this time about the victim or possible suspects.

More on this story as it develops.