Suspect Recovering After Deputy-Involved Shooting In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A man who pointed a gun at deputies in Sequoyah County is in stable condition and recovering at a hospital in Fayetteville after being shot multiple times.

According to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made in regard to a man walking down the road with a handgun Tuesday (Jan. 7).

One of the 911 callers said the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Swain of Muldrow, Oklahoma, pointed a gun at them.

When Deputies Thomas Stafford and Robert Johnson arrived on the scene, Swain pointed the gun at them while chasing them around their vehicles.

According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, the gun Swain had ended up being a pellet gun that looked identical to a pistol. He says it’s unclear at this time whether or not Swain actually fired the pellet gun, but in the body camera video, it appears that he does.

OSBI is still investigating the situation at this time.

Swain is recovering at Washington Regional Medical Center right now. He is in stable condition and is expected to be released soon, Lane said.

It’s unknown at this time how many shots were fired, but Swain has wounds on his neck, upper arm, shoulder and ear, according to Lane.

Lane says from the time deputies arrived on scene to the time Swain surrendered took about one minute.

As first responders were air-lifting Swain to the hospital, he repeatedly asked them to “kill him,” according to Lane.

In 2016 Swain was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and was put on five years probation.

It’s unclear right now what charges Lane will be facing. OSBI is investigating the motive at this time.

Lane says their main concern was that the incident happened about two miles from Liberty School, which was put on lockdown as first responders landed a helicopter on the football field to transport Swain to the hospital.