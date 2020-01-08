Wright’s Barbecue In Johnson Makes Yelp’s List Of Top 100 Places To Eat

JOHNSON, Ark. (KFSM) — A local barbecue restaurant is ranked as one of the top 100 places to eat on Yelp.

According to Yelp’s website, Wright’s Barbecue ranks 92 on the list of 100 top restaurants nationwide.

The list ranges from fancy restaurants to hidden gems off the beaten path.

To determine the top rankings, Yelp’s data science team used the restaurant’s ratings and number of reviews in 2019, with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of the website’s Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.

Wright’s Barbecue started as a simple food truck and has expanded to a restaurant that keeps customers lined up out the door Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from the time they open until they close their doors.

