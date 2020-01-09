Andy’s Frozen Custard To Open New Location In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Andy’s Frozen Custard is opening a new location in Fort Smith.

The store on Rogers Avenue marks the fifth Arkansas based location for the franchise.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

As the nation’s largest and longest-running frozen custard only business, Andy’s was founded more than 30 years ago in Osage Beach, Missouri.

There are now more than 85 locations in 14 different states.

Franchise owners Mark and Brandon Crabtree of CISE Operations LLC say they’ve been ready to expand into the River Valley.

“We’ve had our eye on Fort Smith for quite some time, and are excited to be making some headway with our store’s construction,” the Crabtree’s said. “We are always looking for opportunities to grow and expand our franchise’s footprint; Fort Smith is growing rapidly and that’s something we are thrilled to be a part of.”

The store is expected to be open in the spring of 2020.