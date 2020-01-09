Arkansas GOP Congressional Delegation Applauds Trump’s Handling Of Iran

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — In a week that has seen an escalation of military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran, Arkansas’ all-Republican Congressional delegation used words such as “decisive”, “measured”, “firm” and “restrained” to describe President Donald Trump’s handling of the volatile situation.

Last week, Trump issued orders that resulted in the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a leader in a number of attacks on Americans for years through Iran’s elite Quds force and through proxy terrorist groups. On Tuesday night, Iran took credit for a missile assault on two bases in Iraq that house American troops that it said were retaliation for Soleimani’s killing. There were no reported casualties from the Iranian attack.

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), President Trump addressed the nation calling on Iran to dial back its aggression, asking NATO allies to become more forceful in the Middle East, and declaring that any future attacks on American interests would be met with lethal force.

To read more about this story, please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.