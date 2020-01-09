Arkansas Restaurant To Be on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Fox

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas restaurant is set to be on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Fox!

South Boulevard shared the news on their Facebook page announcing they will be on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back towards the middle of the season.

The restaurant announces big changes.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the episode to see one the restaurants in your community make some BIG changes! Come in and try out our new menu as well! We are adding new items daily to the menu that Gordon Ramsay prepared for us, so stay tuned for updates and menu expansions, or you could always come in and try us out for yourself!”

They will be setting up a watch party and say it will be early aired beginning to mid-February.

