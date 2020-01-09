Building Activity In The Fort Smith Metro Tops 2018 Numbers

(TB&P) — Building activity in the Fort Smith region ended 2019 ahead of 2018 thanks to a flurry of building in Fort Smith in the final 30 days of the year. The region ended the year with $238.752 million in permitted building activity, a 3% increase from 2018’s $231.78 million and a 13% increase from 2017’s $210.844 million.

Fort Smith and Greenwood both showed a gain in building activity over the previous year, while Van Buren posted a drop in its numbers.

December was overall good for the region with building activity coming in at a combined $53.358 million, compared to December 2018’s $14.04 million — a 280% increase.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.