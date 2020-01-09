Building Activity In The Fort Smith Metro Tops 2018 Numbers

Posted 4:05 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:04PM, January 9, 2020

(TB&P) — Building activity in the Fort Smith region ended 2019 ahead of 2018 thanks to a flurry of building in Fort Smith in the final 30 days of the year. The region ended the year with $238.752 million in permitted building activity, a 3% increase from 2018’s $231.78 million and a 13% increase from 2017’s $210.844 million.

Fort Smith and Greenwood both showed a gain in building activity over the previous year, while Van Buren posted a drop in its numbers.

 

December was overall good for the region with building activity coming in at a combined $53.358 million, compared to December 2018’s $14.04 million — a 280% increase.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.