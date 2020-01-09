Crews Keep Rogers Shed Fire From Spreading To Nearby Homes

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department was called to the scene of a shed fire behind a home that was threatening several surrounding homes in the 3600 block of W. Mockingbird Lane. in Rogers.

At first, crews thought the fire could possibly spread and reach homes in the heavily populated neighborhood, but they said they were able to quickly put out the flames and keep the fire contained to the shed behind the home.

The fire caused a lot of smoke to fill the air. No one was injured and crews have already cleared the scene.

Crews have not said what they think caused the fire.

The homeowner tells 5NEWS he thinks an electric heater inside of the shed started the fire.