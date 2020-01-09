Free Childbirth Education Classes To Be Held At Baptist Health-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Baptist Health-Fort Smith will be providing free childbirth education classes for all area mothers.

They intend to give mothers the confidence and support they need to enjoy their baby’s arrival.

The classes will be taught by a childbirth educator with Lamaze-focused curriculum. Lamaze is an international childbirth education program that helps women learn to respond to pain during childbirth in a way that will increase comfort and facilitate labor.

Participants can learn about emotional and physical changes during pregnancy and postpartum during the class. Instructors will be discussing the natural birth process, birthing techniques and potential medical interventions like cesarean section. Skin-to-skin contact, newborn bonding, and family bonding will be among the other topics to be discussed.

“The class is very hands-on,” Megan Williams, childbirth educator said. “The moms are able to get on the birthing balls to practice different positions and breathing techniques that can help alleviate pain during childbirth.

The classes will be held in the Nancy Orr Conference Center on the third floor of Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Both evening and day sessions are available. Evening sessions will be two hours long, one night a week for two weeks. Day sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays.

You can visit baptist-health.com to register for one of the listed dates or call Baptist Health Healthline at 1-888-BAPTIST for more information.

Below are the course dates and times available.

2-Week Evening Course

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 14 and 21

Feb. 4 and 11

March 3 and 10

April 14 and 21

May 12 and 19

June 9 and 16

July 7 and 14

Aug. 11 and 18

Sept. 8 and 15

Oct. 13 and 20

Nov. 10 and 17

Dec. 8 and 15

One-Saturday Course

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 18

March 7

May 16

July 18

Sept. 26

Nov. 14