Gov. Hutchinson In Fort Smith For Announcement On School Workforce Development Program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is in Fort Smith Thursday (Jan. 9) for an announcement regarding Fort Smith Public School’s Workforce Development program.

Hutchinson is at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce to help make a surprise announcement.

In September 2019, the Fort Smith Public School District announced a $1.4 million grant from the federal government to help pay for a new career technology center.

A 180,000 square feet facility was donated to the school district for the program. When it’s done students will take classes to prepare them for careers in advance manufacturing, healthcare and information technology.

The grant money from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will be used to transform the building.

Initially, it will accommodate 150 students in the mornings and another 150 in the afternoon with room to grow.

Classes will be taught by faculty from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

The career technology center, which has yet to be named, is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

This is all part of the school district Vision 2023 plan which led to a voter-approved a millage increase in 2018.