High Rain Totals Friday; Flash Flooding Possible

Rain will start on Friday and continue into Saturday with frequent downpours during those two days.

The heaviest rain will be from 8pm Friday to 1am Saturday. Rainfall totals could exceed 4″ in some locations due to storms repeatedly going over the same location.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire area. Most data continues to support a band of very heavy rainfall in Eastern Oklahoma that extends into Northwest Arkansas. This is the location where flash flooding becomes most intense.

All heavy rain is expected to end overnight on Friday into Saturday.

-Garrett