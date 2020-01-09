Huntsville High School Put On Brief Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Behind The School

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Huntsville High School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday (Jan. 9) after a gunshot was heard behind the school.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the lockdown was for the student’s and faculty’s protection.

After a police investigation, the shots were determined to be of no threat to the high school and were found to be miles away.

“We always want to ere on the side of caution any time this occurs,” the school’s Facebook post read.

Parent’s were notified of the issue via phone call.

If you are a parent and did not receive an automated message, the school asks that you email renix@1hsd.org to get on the list.