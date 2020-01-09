Lawyers Say Fired Officer’s Reinstatement Should Go Forward

Posted 10:11 am, January 9, 2020, by

Charles Starks (photo courtesy of Little Rock Police)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a motorist say the officer’s reinstatement should go forward.

Attorneys for Officer Charles Starks asked a judge Tuesday to reject a request to stay his order that the officer be reinstated.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox last week reversed a city’s panel’s decision upholding Starks’ firing over the 2019 fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February.

Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

