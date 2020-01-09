Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Possible Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8), Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a residence on the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, Richard Todd Flanagan Jr. was discovered with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds.

Flanagan was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 5NEWS for details on this developing story.