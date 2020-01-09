Northwest Arkansas National Airport Expands TSA Checkpoint

(TB&P) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill recently opened an expanded security checkpoint that will allow for a fourth checkpoint lane.

Board members of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority approved the $4.14 million expansion project in 2018. Springdale contractor Milestone Construction Co. was hired to complete the 5,300-square-foot expansion.

“The security expansion will allow us to better accommodate the growing number of passengers coming through XNA,” said Andrew Branch, chief business development officer at XNA. “We are excited by the prospect of improving the quality of service for our customers.”

