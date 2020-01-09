Northwest Health ER In Fayetteville Hosting Job Fair

Posted 9:56 am, January 9, 2020, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Hiring fairs for Northwest Health Emergency in Fayetteville are slated for Jan.14 through Jan. 16 from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Job seekers can visit the facility at 1255 S. Shiloh Drive, the former site of the Clarion Hotel, at exit 62 off of Interstate 49.  The new multimillion-dollar facility is scheduled to open in early March.

The 10,300 square-foot building will house advanced technology, including a 64-slice CT scanner. The 24/7 emergency department is an extension of services for Northwest Health. The Springdale-based health system is recruiting for registered nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists, medical technologists, CT/X-ray techs and registrars.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.