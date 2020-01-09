Northwest Health ER In Fayetteville Hosting Job Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Hiring fairs for Northwest Health Emergency in Fayetteville are slated for Jan.14 through Jan. 16 from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Job seekers can visit the facility at 1255 S. Shiloh Drive, the former site of the Clarion Hotel, at exit 62 off of Interstate 49. The new multimillion-dollar facility is scheduled to open in early March.

The 10,300 square-foot building will house advanced technology, including a 64-slice CT scanner. The 24/7 emergency department is an extension of services for Northwest Health. The Springdale-based health system is recruiting for registered nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists, medical technologists, CT/X-ray techs and registrars.

