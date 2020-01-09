× Rogers Police Department Puts Out Silver Alert For Missing Woman

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The Silver Alert identifies 80-year-old Caroline Blomeyer as the missing woman. She went missing Wednesday (Jan. 8).

She was last known to be at 650 S. Dodson Road in Rogers.

Blomeyer is 5’5″ and 140 lbs. with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray socks and black loafers with a black purse.

She may be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Taurus with Arkansas license plate #381SIY.

If you have any information, please contact the Rogers Police att (470)-636-4141.