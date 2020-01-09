× Scott Hyatt Steps Down As Booneville Coach

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) – Winning on Friday nights has been a regular occurrence in Booneville but now they’ll have to try to continue those winning ways with a new head coach.

After 13 seasons on the sidelines, Scott Hyatt has stepped down as the Bearcats coach and will take an administration role with the school Hyatt led two perfect seasons (2013 and 2018) and had a career record of 124-36 at Booneville. During his tenure, Hyatt averaged 9.5 wins per season and had just one losing season.

Booneville athletics director Josh Walker said that offensive coordinator Doc Crowley will take over as interim coach until the school board makes a long term decision. The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 14.)

The Bearcats went 8-3 this season and were upset in the second round of the 3A playoffs by Hoxie.