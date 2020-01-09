Scott Landers, Son Of Steve Landers, Dies At Age 35

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Landers family, Scott Landers, the son of Steve Landers, has passed away.

Landers, who was 35 years old, reportedly died of a heart attack while duck hunting.

Landers, who graduated from Pulaski Academy and went to Arkansas Tech University, followed his father into the car business.

He worked with both his father and brother for many years before partnering with Luther Automotive Group in 2014.

During that time, Landers grew the Luther/Landers partnership to include seven dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“Scott’s family, associates, and employees greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers,” said a press release from the Landers Auto Group.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. with visitations to follow.

More on this story as information develops.