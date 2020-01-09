Special Crews Called To Clean Diesel Spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) -- This morning (Jan. 9), the drive shaft of a tractor-trailer broke and punched a hole in the truck's fuel tank on I-49 near West Fork causing approximately 100 gallons of fuel to leak before crews could get to the site.

Special crews are being brought in to clean up the diesel oil spill along the interstate

Traffic was slow-moving near the southbound West Fork Exit but is now back to normal.

Crews will dig a hole and get the diesel fuel out of the grass on the shoulder later today.

There is no oil on the road.