Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes Stop In Bentonville To Visit Walmart Headquarters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a stop in Bentonville Wednesday (Jan. 8) to visit Walmart Headquarters.

According to his post on Instagram, he is traveling across the country with his TeremanaTequila team to meet and sit with customers and buyers who will put Teremana Tequila in family-owned stores.

Teremana Tequila is The Rock’s new tequila brand launching in March according to his post on Instagram.

The Rock expressed how the small towns brought him memories about the beginning of his career.

Eagle has landed – Bentonville, Arkansas. #TeremanaTour “Landing here brought me back to all the small towns throughout the south I would wrestle in when I first started my career as a pro wrestler well before the bright lights and success of WWE.

From flea markets to high school gyms to state fairs to right now – the reminder of how wildly unpredictable life is as we head on down the road.

Good to be here.

Some cool history in this town.

#WalmartHQ

#TeremanaTour 🥃”

The Rock thanked Walmart this morning (Jan. 9) saying:

“The #TeremanaTequilaTour🥃 rolls on.

Thank you @walmart HQ execs for your time.

Good to share some values on hard work and doing our best to make peoples lives just a little bit better.

I enjoyed this one.

Handshakes all around.

Bentonville, Arkansas I’ll see you down the road.

#TeremanaTour ✈️🥃

My tequila launches this March”

