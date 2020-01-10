Elderly Couple Rescued During Flash Flooding In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a swift water rescue at Phoenix Avenue and South 66th Fort Smith Friday (Jan. 10) night.

An elderly couple was driving eastbound on Phoenix Avenue and 66th when their vehicle hydroplaned and slid into a drainage ditch.

As water began to fill the car, the couple tried to escape but one of them was swept away once they got out. The other person did not get swept away.

First responders were able to pull the person out of the ditch, and they were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.