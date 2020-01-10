Friday Severe Storm Breakdown

Posted 6:18 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35AM, January 10, 2020

Severe storms are likely today across Arkansas and Oklahoma as a cold front approaches tonight. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and pockets of hail are all possible.

SEVERE ZONES:  UPGRADED TO A LEVEL 4 FOR SOME

 

VIDEO FORECAST

TIMING FOR FRIDAY STORMS

Friday Morning:  Isolated showers, quick rumble of thunder

Friday Afternoon:  Scattered strong-to-severe storms, some will rotate

Friday Evening:  A line of storms with damaging winds will swing through with heavy rain on the back side -- a small spin-up tornado may be possible on the leading edge

Friday Night:  Heavy rain will wind down

Saturday Morning/Midday:  A few snow flurries are possible in NWA with some light sleet expected in the River Valley

Friday Afternoon 2-6PM:  Scattered storms may have some hail and rotation, moving from eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas

Friday Evening 6-10PM:  A line of severe storms with damaging winds will sweep through west to east

SEVERE THREATS

Damaging winds will be the primary threat with tornadoes, hail, and flooding up to a moderate threat level.

The highest threat for a tornado will be south of Fort Smith.

WINTRY SATURDAY?

Some light snow flurries and sleet may fall late Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

-Matt

