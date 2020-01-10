Local Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

Posted 3:54 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 03:52PM, January 10, 2020

Kristopher Still

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —  A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison followed by 20  years of supervised release on one count of Receipt of Child Pornography, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Duane (DAK) Kees.

The Honorable Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville yesterday (Jan. 9).

In October 2018, federal law enforcement became aware that a Northwest Arkansas resident was uploading child pornography from Tumblr, according to court records.

In response to this, a federal search warrant was sought and obtained for the residence. Once law enforcement gained entry, they encountered Kristopher Still. During a post-Miranda interview, Still admitted to obtaining images and videos of child pornography online.

Still was indicted in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August 2019.

