Local School Bus Routes Delayed Due To Tornado Warning; Students Sheltering In Place

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Local school bus routes are delayed Friday (Jan. 10) due to a tornado warning in Benton County.

According to a Twitter post from Bentonville Schools, bus drivers have been told to stop at the closest school on their route to shelter in place. Bentonville will reload students onto buses and continue their routes at 4:15 p.m.

“Your child will remain safe in our schools surrounded by school leadership until the tornado warning expires,” the school wrote on Twitter.

Gentry Public Schools announced that they are holding students until the tornado warning is lifted and buses will be delayed.

At 4:11 p.m. Gentry Schools posted they would be releasing car riders and resuming loading bus routes. They say a 45 min delay is expected.

Decatur School administrators say buses did not leave at 3 p.m. as scheduled and students are sheltering in place until the warning is over.

Siloam Springs students are sheltering at the Intermediate School. Students at Allen Elementary and Siloam Springs High School are sheltering in place.

Siloam Springs has loaded students back on busses and say they will be running approximately an hour later than normal according to their Facebook post at 4:33 p.m.

Pea Ridge Schools are holding “B” route students until after the storm warning passes.

Pea Ridge Schools posted at 4:15 p.m. they will be loading B route students on the busses and send them home shortly.