Lock Down at Florida Airbase Lifted After Reports Of Shots Fired

TAMPA, Fla. (THV11) — Law enforcement officials are responding to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL.

The base was put on lockdown Friday morning, officials confirmed to WTSP. The lockdown has since been lifted. The base said it is still accessing the situation and investigating the possibility of an active shooter.

According to Fox 13, there was a report of shots fired, but they didn’t occur on the base itself.

No further information was immediately available.

Macdill is the headquarters for the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. It is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa. It was later named MacDill Field after Colonel Leslie MacDill. In 1947, it became MacDill Air Force Base after the establishment of the Air Force.

The base currently employs more than 15,000 military personnel. A large number of military members and their families also live on base in military housing.