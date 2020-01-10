× Naturals Announce New Coaching Staff For 2020 Season

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will have a new manager in the dugout once they take the field in 2020.

The organization announced on Friday that Scott Thorman will take over for the Naturals as manager after spending last season at Advanced-A Wilmington in the same role.

Thorman has been with the Royals organization for five seasons and has a career mark of 304-259 with a pair of league titles over the past two seasons.

In addition to the new manager, Doug Henry will return as the Naturals’ pitching coach while Abraham Nunez is also back as the team’s hitting coach.

Thorman replaces Darryl Kennedy who spent the 2019 season with the club while Mike Rojas was the club’s manager in 2018. Vance Wilson was the last Naturals’ manager to last more than a season as he spent fives seasons in Northwest Arkansas.

The Naturals open the 2020 season inside Arvest Ballpark on April 16 against Corpus Christi.