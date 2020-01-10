Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Road Closures

(KFSM) — Severe storms have caused major flash flooding in some parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The following roads are closed as of 9:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10).

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Ball Street in Johnson – Flooded

Harvey Dowell S. of Murphy – Flooded

N. Fox Hunter east of 1780 – Flooded

Richland Creek – Flooded

Sonora near 19029 – Flooded

Starnes & Double Springs – Partially washed out

White Road – Flooded

BENTON COUNTY:

Clarry Road – Low water slab between Bluebird and Tucker

Dickson Road – Low water slab

Gooseberry Road – Bridge closed

Wiseman Road

LOGAN COUNTY:

Midway area- Trees, power poles and power lines down

LeFLORE COUNTY:

Bailey Road – north and south

Bohannon Creek Road

Butler

Central – low water bridge

County Line Road – several places underwater

Cowshed Crossing

Grace -at the bridge

Lenox Road – several places underwater

Monroe – west end Sugarloaf Creek Road near Midway Road

Poteau – Grady St. (east side of tracks)

Racetrack Road

River Road – backside flooded in all low lying places

Rogers and Saddler

Sexton – at the bridge

Whitney

Windham

This list will be updated as information is received.