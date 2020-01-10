Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Road Closures

(KFSM) — Severe storms have caused major flash flooding in some parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
The following roads are closed as of 9:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10).
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
- Ball Street in Johnson – Flooded
- Harvey Dowell S. of Murphy – Flooded
- N. Fox Hunter east of 1780 – Flooded
- Richland Creek – Flooded
- Sonora near 19029 – Flooded
- Starnes & Double Springs – Partially washed out
- White Road – Flooded
BENTON COUNTY:
- Clarry Road – Low water slab between Bluebird and Tucker
- Dickson Road – Low water slab
- Gooseberry Road – Bridge closed
- Wiseman Road
LOGAN COUNTY:
- Midway area- Trees, power poles and power lines down
LeFLORE COUNTY:
- Bailey Road – north and south
- Bohannon Creek Road
- Butler
- Central – low water bridge
- County Line Road – several places underwater
- Cowshed Crossing
- Grace -at the bridge
- Lenox Road – several places underwater
- Monroe – west end Sugarloaf Creek Road near Midway Road
- Poteau – Grady St. (east side of tracks)
- Racetrack Road
- River Road – backside flooded in all low lying places
- Rogers and Saddler
- Sexton – at the bridge
- Whitney
- Windham
This list will be updated as information is received.