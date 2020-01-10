Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Road Closures

Posted 9:19 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:55PM, January 10, 2020

(KFSM) — Severe storms have caused major flash flooding in some parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The following roads are closed as of 9:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10).

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

  • Ball Street in Johnson – Flooded
  • Harvey Dowell S. of Murphy – Flooded
  • N. Fox Hunter east of 1780 – Flooded
  • Richland Creek – Flooded
  • Sonora near 19029 – Flooded
  • Starnes & Double Springs – Partially washed out
  • White Road – Flooded

BENTON COUNTY:

  • Clarry Road – Low water slab between Bluebird and Tucker
  • Dickson Road – Low water slab
  • Gooseberry Road – Bridge closed
  • Wiseman Road

LOGAN COUNTY:

  • Midway area- Trees, power poles and power lines down

LeFLORE COUNTY:

  • Bailey Road – north and south
  • Bohannon Creek Road
  • Butler
  • Central – low water bridge
  • County Line Road – several places underwater
  • Cowshed Crossing
  • Grace -at the bridge
  • Lenox Road – several places underwater
  • Monroe – west end Sugarloaf Creek Road near Midway Road
  • Poteau – Grady St. (east side of tracks)
  • Racetrack Road
  • River Road – backside flooded in all low lying places
  • Rogers and Saddler
  • Sexton – at the bridge
  • Whitney
  • Windham

This list will be updated as information is received.

