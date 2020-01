PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge High School football player died Thursday (Jan. 9).

The school district posted an announcement regarding sophomore Ayden Cotton’s death on Facebook the same day.

The school district wrote they would have all district counselors available for students and teachers beginning at 7:15 this morning (Jan. 10).

Pastors will be on standby for those who need them.