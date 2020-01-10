Potential Winter Weather Affecting Area Basketball Games

Posted 2:31 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 02:41PM, January 10, 2020

With the threat of severe weather on Friday night along with the potential of winter weather overnight, area basketball games are being affected.

The 6A-West conference will have a makeup game as Van Buren’s scheduled games at Bentonville have been postponed with a makeup date to be announced.

Northside’s home games against Bryant will be played but they have been pushed up with a girls start time of 5 p.m. at the Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse. Southside’s road contests at Conway have also been pushed up an hour and will tip off at 5 p.m.

As for Saturday, all sporting events at both Bentonville West and Rogers have been cancelled. The remainder Kenny Whitson Memorial Tournament in Fort Smith has also been cancelled.

