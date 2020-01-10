× Potential Winter Weather Affecting Area Basketball Games

With the threat of severe weather on Friday night along with the potential of winter weather overnight, area basketball games are being affected.

The 6A-West conference will have a makeup game as Van Buren’s scheduled games at Bentonville have been postponed with a makeup date to be announced.

The VBHS @ Bentonville HS 6A West Conference Game for tonight has been postponed due to potential severe weather. A make-up date will be announced asap. — ladypointerhoops (@vbladypointers) January 10, 2020

Northside’s home games against Bryant will be played but they have been pushed up with a girls start time of 5 p.m. at the Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse. Southside’s road contests at Conway have also been pushed up an hour and will tip off at 5 p.m.

As for Saturday, all sporting events at both Bentonville West and Rogers have been cancelled. The remainder Kenny Whitson Memorial Tournament in Fort Smith has also been cancelled.