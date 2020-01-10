× Razorbacks To Add Transfer From Arkansas State

JONESBORO (KFSM) – The Arkansas defense has had plenty of issues, especially in the secondary, over the past few seasons but help appears to be on the way from the northeast corner of the state.

Arkansas State defensive back Jerry Jacobs announced on Twitter Friday morning that he intends to transfer to play for the Razorbacks in 2020. Jacobs missed most of the 2019 season with a torn ACL after playing in four games and posting 21 tackles with two pass breakups for the Red Wolves.

For with God

nothing will be

Impossible

-Luke 1:37 pic.twitter.com/LiarpuFIxl — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) January 10, 2020

Jacobs played for new Arkansas linebackers coach Rion Rhoades when the two were at Hutchinson Community College. Jacobs is expected to enroll for the spring semester at Arkansas and would be eligible to go through spring practice with the Hogs.

As a sophomore in 2018, Jacobs played in 13 games while recording 31 tackles and made four interceptions.