Report: NWA Residents Like Trails, Dislike Rush Hour Traffic

(AP) — When it comes to the transportation system in Northwest Arkansas, residents are most satisfied with the availability of off-street paths and trails but least satisfied with traffic flow during peak times of the day, according to a new survey.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission recently released the results of the 2019 Northwest Arkansas Regional Transportation Survey in a 226-page report on the commission’s website. ETC Institute of Olathe, Kan., administered the $35,000 survey in September. The five-page survey was completed by 834 households in Washington and Benton counties.

