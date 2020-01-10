Report: NWA Residents Like Trails, Dislike Rush Hour Traffic

Posted 9:37 am, January 10, 2020, by

(AP) — When it comes to the transportation system in Northwest Arkansas, residents are most satisfied with the availability of off-street paths and trails but least satisfied with traffic flow during peak times of the day, according to a new survey.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission recently released the results of the 2019 Northwest Arkansas Regional Transportation Survey in a 226-page report on the commission’s website. ETC Institute of Olathe, Kan., administered the $35,000 survey in September. The five-page survey was completed by 834 households in Washington and Benton counties.

A PDF of the full report is available here.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.