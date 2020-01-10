SERC Opens 4th Clinic In Northwest Arkansas

(TB&P) — SERC Physical Therapy recently opened an outpatient clinic at 101 E. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale.

The 1,577-square-foot clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. It offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

Josh Linton is the clinic director. He earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Linton is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist and in dry needling. He also is certified by Titleist Performance Institute for golf performance and mechanics and is a Sportsmetrics-certified specialist for ACL injury-reduction programming. He is a worker’s compensation and work conditioning specialist.

