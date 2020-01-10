Springdale Police Looking For Runaway 13-Year-Old

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department shared a Facebook post asking for help in searching for a runaway female.

Piper Hawley, 13, went for a walk yesterday (Jan. 9) evening and did not return home.

Springdale Police say she left a note saying she was sorry to make everyone worry but she will be okay.

Piper takes medication but does not have it with her at this time.

She was last seen in the Amy Circle area in Springdale wearing black or gray leggings, a black puffy jacket, and black tennis shoes.

Springdale Police ask anyone with information about Piper’s whereabouts to contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139

