Trisha Yearwood Coming To Walton Arts Center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl Tour will be making a stop at Walton Arts Center Friday, March 6.

The tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. The ticket prices will range from $55.50 to $95.50 plus applicable fees. Patrons can purchase reserved parking in the Spring Street deck for $7.

Tickets and parking can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

The WAC Tickets app will have the tickets available for purchase on Tuesday, January 21