Walnut Ridge Ranks First In Affordability, According To Online Group

(TB&P) — The city of Walnut Ridge in Lawrence is rated one of the most affordable and one of the safest places to live in Arkansas.

The 2020 rankings from HomeSnacks.net show Walnut Ridge to be number one on its list of Cheapest Places to Live, and number nine on its Safest Cities in Arkansas. The website compiled its rankings from all cities in the state with over 5,000 residents.

“Affordability and safety are both critically important to families, so these two rankings say a lot about what Walnut Ridge has to offer. They acknowledge what we already knew about our town, that this is a great place to live with a really high quality of life,” said Mayor Charles Snapp.

