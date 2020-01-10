West Tops Springdale For Early 6A-West Win
-
Playoff Scenarios Entering Week Nine For Area Teams
-
West Rolls Past Springdale For Big Win
-
Complete Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week Of Regular Season
-
Springdale Gun Store Burglarized, 6 Guns Stolen
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Nine
-
-
Female Athletes In Arkansas High Schools Now Able To Compete On Wrestling Teams
-
Agim To Play In East-West Shrine Bowl
-
Crews Battle Warehouse Fire In Springdale, One Firefighter Taken To Hospital
-
Sunny And Warmer For Wednesday, Clouds Tonight
-
Greenwood Looks To Stay Hot Against El Dorado
-
-
Arkansas School Superintendent Accused Of Spitting On Game Official After Football Team Loses
-
Smoothie King To Open Second Location In Springdale
-
Potential Winter Weather Affecting Area Basketball Games