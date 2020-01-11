Accident Causing Major Delays In Fayetteville Southbound Near Fulbright Expressway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An accident with entrapment near College and the Fulbright Expressway is causing significant traffic delays.

The driver of a red Toyota truck was entrapped and had to be removed from the vehicle.

It’s unconfirmed at this time what caused the vehicle to crash.

The accident has the onramp from College Ave to the Fulbright Expressway blocked.

Slick roads from sleet and light snow have caused several accidents across Northwest Arkansas on Saturday (Jan. 11).

