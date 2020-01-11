× Arkansas Rallies Back To Top Ole Miss

OXFORD (KFSM) – It took all 40 minutes of play, but Arkansas eventually topped Ole Miss to move to 13-2 on the season.

The final five minutes proved to be the most beneficial for the team. Isaiah Joe hit a shot from deep that initiated a five-point play to tie things up, and the Hogs took advantage of the game from there to snag the 76-72 win over the Rebels.

Isaiah Joe was the biggest force for the Hogs finishing with a whopping 34 points and hitting seven from deep. Mason Jones (13) and Jimmy Whitt Jr. (11) also finished in double digit scoring.

Arkansas had another hot start – opening up with ten unanswered points including back-to-back triples from Isaiah Joe. But Ole Miss would stay in the game, including going on a 7-0 run to enter halftime with a 33-27 lead. Arkansas struggled in the first half with shooting – including critical free throws.

Jeantal Cylla saw more minutes after Reggie Chaney struggled against LSU. In just the first eight minutes, he drew two fouls and proved to be productive in his time on the court. He contributed five rebounds and a point in his eleven minutes of play.

Arkansas returns back to Bud Walton for a matchup against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM.