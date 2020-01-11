EF-2 Tornado With 115 MPH Winds Confirmed In Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Eastern Logan County was struck by rain and strong winds Friday (Jan. 10) night. The National Weather Service has now confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds touched down in Midway.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down at approximately 7:53 p.m.

A trailer home was destroyed.

A deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office surveyed damaged Saturday (Jan. 11) morning.

The sheriff’s office shared several photos of houses and chicken houses that appeared to be impacted by the storm.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more informaiton becomes available.